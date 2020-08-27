Jason Derulo Announces Release Of 'Take You Dancing' Music Video; See Post

Jason Derulo is set to drop his next music video titled Take You Dancing. The singer had already dropped the song which saw tremendous success on all social media platforms. Taking to social media, Jason Derulo revealed that he will not only be going live on YouTube but will also drop the music video for his latest single, Take You Dancing. The song already created a huge buzz and became a raging hit on Instagram Reels and other social media platforms. The first few weeks of the song's release saw incredible success with over 20 million streams on its first week.

Jason Derulo announces the release of Take You Dancing music video

A social media challenge for the song was uploaded on YouTube where the singer could be seen dancing and coming up with a few moves for the song. That video went on to garner over 15 million views. Popular creators like Hannah Stocking, Einetr Banks too supported the video and even featured in a few clips with Jason Derulo on his Instagram account. Millions of followers and listeners began streaming the song as the days went by and thus Jason Derulo featured on the cover of Apple Music’s influential New Music daily playlist. Jason Derulo was thrilled with the response his song had been getting and thus later went on to make an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Jason Derulo in the past has delivered a number of hits with Take You Dancing being the most recent one. His previous hits include Don’t Cry for Me, which Jason sang alongside Martin Jensen. The club classic track too made headlines for being immensely popular. One of the most popular tracks from Jason Derulo came in the form of Savage Love which became a huge rage on social media platforms with several creators emulating the dance moves on social media. The song currently had over 130 million streams at the time of this writing. Savage Love also featured on many charts reaching the number one spot in Ireland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway. The music video for Savage Love has crossed over 50 million views. Thus, fans are now excited for Take You Dancing music video.

