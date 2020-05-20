Jason Derulo Faces Backlash For Not Giving Credits To Polynesian Teen For His Tik Tok Hit

​​​​​​Jason Derulo has been a trending topic since he released his new song called Savage Love. The singer had used the “Laxed” melody for the hook that was one of the most used songs in Tik Tok videos. The song was a viral hit on the platform and users knew it was @jawsh_685 who made this music. This certainly got the fan furious as there as no credits given the original creator. Seeing the response from all his followers, Jason soon gave Jousha Nanai the credits he deserved. Read more about Joshua Nina and Jason Derulo's Savage Love controversy.

Also Read | Kesha Recreates Album Cover Of Her Hit Song 'TiK ToK' As A Challenge On TikTok

Also Read | CarryMinati's 'Tik Tok Vs YouTube' Video Deleted, Fans Demand 'justice' For Him

Abut Jason Derulo's new song, Savage love

Tik Tok has given its users a new platform to share their talents like singing and dancing. New talents from different parts of the world have been dominating the platform with their videos that have gained a massive fan following. One of them happens to be Joshua Nanai, a 17-year-old high school student from Auckland. He had shared a small video that salutes his Samoan and Cook Island heritage with the song by referencing “685”. Initially, Jason had shared the song without giving credit to the New Zealand teen. This certainly sparked outrage from Nanai’s fans as they certainly hoped to see some credit for Joshua Nanai. Soon Derulo’s next post about the song credited Nanai and his beat in the caption. It stated, “Had fun remixing @jawsh_685 siren beat #SavageLove summer vibes”. He also tagged the singer in the post and wrote, “@jawsh_685 killed this beat”. Just with these two videos, Jason successfully managed to attract millions of viewers that absolutely love his new song, Savage Love.

Also Read | CarryMinati's Roast Video Dominates Youtube Vs Tik Tok Ongoing Feud With Style

More about Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo has also taken his step into the film industry since he got the mainstream fame he deserved. He was last seen in the film, Cats which was directed by Tom Hooper. The film starred popular faces of the industry including James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward. He was seen in the role of Rum Tum Tugger. The film goes around the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. The tribe has a tradition of going to a Jellicle Ball, where they have to choose one cat who will get to rise to the cat version of heaven and be reborn into a new life. The film is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical Cats. The original musical first opened in 1981 and since then has become one of the longest-running shows of both Broadway and London.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Dominates Tik Tok With His Reaction To Texts From 'special Someone'; See

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.