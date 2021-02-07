Jass Manak & Maninder Buttar Controversy: What Went Down Between The Two?

Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar are two popular celebs when it comes to Punjabi music. The two singers gained huge popularity in 2019 with their songs. However, there was a rumour that Jass' Lehenga song was actually written by Maninder. Maninder claimed the same openly in an interview. Read further to know what went down between the two.

Also read | Jass Manak’s Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube; See List

Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar Lehenga controversy

Jass Manak rose to fame soon after his single Prada. His Lehenga song garnered him a huge fan following. The song was played in big fat Indian wedding and was dominating DJ playlists worldwide. However, singer Maninder Buttar known, for his song Sakhiyaan, claimed that the song was stolen from him. In an interview with RJ Jassi at 93.4 My FM, Maninder mentioned that he had given the song to a close friend. However, he was deceived and the song was recorded by Jass. He also shared that this was the same person who stole Sidhu Moosewala's songs. According to Daily Entertainment Xpress, Sidhu also went on to call Jass Manak and Geet MP3 thieves. However, Jass did not have anything to say about the same and never mentioned about it openly.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Popular Punjabi Songs That Every Fan Would Play On Loop

Also read | Exclusive: Maninder Buttar Says He 'hopes To Collaborate Soon' With Yo Yo Honey Singh

Maninder mentioned that he had sent the song to the producer at 4:30 in the evening and within two hours it was copied. He did not reveal the name of his friend and shared that he had been his support system for a long time. There has also been another instance when a single of both the singers had similar names. Maninder dropped his first song of 2020 Shopping. Soon later, Jass also released his song Shopping made under Geet MP3 record label. Fans realised that the two haven't resolved the issue yet and are still stuck onto it. Maninder also took to his Instagram to share a voice memo he recorded when he finalised the song in 2019. He did not mention the reason to do so but said that this proves that he writes and creates his own song. Take a look at the video here:

Also read | Outfits Of Neha Kakkar That She Rocked In Her Music Videos | See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.