Outfits Of Neha Kakkar That She Rocked In Her Music Videos | See Pictures

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today and is a self-made star. Here are the outfits that were worn by Neha Kakkar for her music videos-

Neha Kakkar’s outfits from her music videos

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing green high-waist bell-bottom pants, with a multi-coloured crop top, for the song Lamborghini. The song is from the film Jai Mummy Di, featuring Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Segall, Neha Kakkar, and Jassie Gill. The foot-tapping number, composed by Meet Bros, is a traditional folk tune, sung by the talented Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill and penned by Kumaar. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a middle partition. She has worn nude shade makeup.

In the first picture, Neha Kakkar is seen wearing ripped boyfriend jeans, with a tube parrot green top, for her popular music video Sorry Song. In the second picture, Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a black colour high-waist bell-bottom jeans, with a multi-coloured deep V-neck crop top, for her popular music video Sorry Song. The song is sung by and features Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar. Maninder Buttar is also the composer of the song. Neha has worn white shows and left her straight hair open, giving them a middle partition. She has applied nude shade makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing black high-waist track pants and a multi-coloured shimmery bralette, for her song Goa Beach. The song features Neha Kakkar, Kat Kristian, Aditya Narayan, and Tony Kakkar. Neha and Tony are also the singers of the song. Neha has left her wavy hair open, giving them a middle partition, and worn black sunglasses. She has applied nude shade makeup.

