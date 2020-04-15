Jassie Gill Shoots Romantic Music Video For 'Ehna Chauni Aa' On IPhone Amid Lockdown;

Singer and actor Jassie Gill recently shot his music video Ehna Chauni Aa on an iPhone. The cast and crew of the music video had to take this decision since the country is under a complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The music video was released on April 14, 2020, and is already receiving love from Jassie Gill’s fans.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. This lockdown has brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. Many films and TV shoots have been either halted or postponed. Amidst this lockdown, singer and actor Jassie Gill found a unique way to continue his work.

Jassie Gill shot his latest music video for Ehna Chauni Aa on an iPhone 11 pro. The singer and actor took to social media and revealed details about this shoot. Jassie Gill’s fans are appreciating him for not stepping out amidst lockdown and following the rules.

In an interview with a media portal, Jassie Gill talked about shooting this music video. He said that since it was not possible to gather the whole team for the shoot it was ultimately shot on phone. Talking about the song Ehna Chauni Aa Jassie said that this song is like every other song of his. He continued and said it has a pure melody and talks about love.

Jassie Gill’s new song Ehna Chauni Aa is already receiving immense love from his fans. After releasing this video Jassie Gill also urged his fans to stay home, stay safe and take necessary precautions amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

