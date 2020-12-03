Ozzy Osbourne's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Black Sabbath' Singer?

Ozzy Osbourne rings in his 72nd birthday today, December 3, 2020. The ace singer rose to prominence in the 70s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band named Black Sabbath. From there on his career shot up and he created a huge fan base for himself as the audience referred to him as Prince of Darkness. On the occasion of Ozzy Osbourne's birthday, here is a fun birthday trivia that you can take to find out how well do you know him. Take a look at the Ozzy Osbourne's trivia below.

The ultimate Ozzy Osbourne's quiz

1. What is Ozzy Osbourne's full name?

John Michael 'Ozzy' Osbourne

John Mark 'Ozzy' Osbourne

John Micaiah 'Ozzy' Osbourne

John Melroy 'Ozzy' Osbourne

2. In the year 1979, Ozzy started his solo career. How many studio albums did he release?

6

12

10

7

3. Ozzy rejoined Black Sabbath in the year 1997. What was the title of the band's final studio album?

Paranoid

Master of Reality

Black Sabbath

13

4. Where did the band embark to for their farewell tour in February 2017?

Birmingham, England

London, England

Bristol, England

Glasgow, Scotland

5. One of the following is not Ozzy's song. Which one is it?

Mama, I'm coming home

See You on the Other Side

Let Me Hear You Scream

Nothing Else Matters

6. In the year 1994 Ozzy was awarded the Grammy for Best Metal Performance. Which song was it that earned him this accolade?

I Dont Want to Change the World

Mr. Crowley

Under the Graveyard

Dreamer

7. Ozzy featured in this comedy-crime film as a Band Manager. What was the name of the movie?

South Park

Austin Powers in Goldmember

The Jerky Boys: The Movie

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years

8. In the year 2008 Ozzy was crowned with a prestigious award in the Classic Rock Roll of Honour Awards. What was the title of the award?

Living Legend award

Metal Guru award

Outstanding Contribution award

Showman award

9. What was named after Ozzy in the city of Birmingham in 2016?

A street

A station

A tram

A building

10. In which year was Ozzy Osbourne born?

1948

1950

1947

1951

Answers

1. John Michael 'Ozzy' Osbourne

2. 12

3. 13

4. Birmingham, England

5. Nothing Else Matters

6. I Don't Want to Change the World

7. The Jerky Boys: The Movie

8. Living Legend award

9. A tram

10. 1948

