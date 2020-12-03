Amanda Seyfried's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mean Girls' Actor?

The MTV Movie Award-winning film and television actor, Amanda Seyfried rings in her 35th birthday today, i.e. December 3, 2020. In addition to being a widely-popular American actor, Amanda is also a well-known singer and model. The Mean Girls actor started her career at the mere age of 15 and enjoys an illustrious career of three decades in the showbiz.
She has starred in several superhit films including Mamma Mia, Solstice, Jennifer's Body, Chloe and Dear John to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Amanda Seyfried's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the fans to test their knowledge about Amanda Seyfried's trivia to Amanda Seyfried's facts, movies and TV shows.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Amanda Seyfried's quiz
1) Samanda Seyfried was born and brought up in which city of America's Pennsylvania state?
- Philadelphia
- Allentown
- Eerie
- Pittsburgh
2) Before kickstarting her career as an actor at the age of 15, Samanda Seyfried ventured into modelling at what age?
- Eleven
- Twelve
- Thirteen
- Fourteen
3) Samanda kicked off her journey as an actor by starring in which American television soap opera?
- As the World Turns
- All My Children
- Veronica Mars
- Big Love
4) Samanda Seyfried marked her debut in the American film industry in which year?
5) Which American cult classic marked Samanda Seyfried's first-ever big-screen appearance?
- Solstice
- Mamma Mia!
- Mean Girls
- Jennifer's Body
6) Amanda Seyfried got married to then-beau and now-husband Thomas Sadoski in which year?
7) How many child/children does Amanda Seyfried have with husband Thomas Sadoski?
8) Which role did Amanda Seyfried play in the American television drama series 'Big Love'?
- Barbara Henrickson
- Nicolette Grant
- Margene Heffman
- Sarah Henrickson
9) Samantha Seyfried essayed the role of whom in the epic period musical 'Les Misérables'?
- Fantine
- Cosette
- Éponine
- Turning Woman
10) Samatha Seyfried won her first-ever award at the Locarno International Film Festival in the category of 'Best Actress' for which film?
- Mean Girls
- Nine Lives
- Les Misérables
- Jennifer's Body
Amanda Seyfried's birthday quiz answers:
-
Allentown
-
Eleven
-
As the World Turns
-
2004
-
Mean Girls
-
2017
-
Two
-
Sarah Henrickson
-
Cosette
-
Nine Lives
