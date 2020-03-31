The Debate
Taylor Swift's Best Moments From The Graham Norton Show | Watch Videos

Music

American Singer Taylor Swift has made appearances on The Graham Norton Show. Read more to know about the singer's best moments on the popular chat show.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singers in the world. Her music is followed all over the world. She is famous for her spontaneity and being open to media interactions. She is known for her appearances on The Graham Norton Show. The show is hosted by Graham Norton where he gets up close and personal with various celebrities. Here are some of the best moments of Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton show.

When Taylor Swift Swept Her Fans Off Their Feet With Her Benevolent Acts

Taylor Swift’s two cars crashed in one day

In the video, Taylor Swift can be seen talking about trying to be at her best self as she spent a day being interviewed by a journalist. However, while doing that, she ended up having two car crashes in a single day. She opened up about the interview with a long sigh. Here is what she had to say about it.

Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift & Austin Swift's Close Sibling Bond

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen talks 'chest matches' with confused Taylor Swift

In the video, cricketer Kevin Pietersen is seen talking about cricket with the host Graham Norton. Taylor Swift can be seen hearing all this with a confused look on her face. At one instance she said that she likes to learn to refer to her lack of knowledge about cricket. She also went on to call test matches ‘Chest’ matches.

Taylor Swift's Best Of Outfits From The '1989' Album World Tour

Taylor Swift's fans "die" at secret listening parties

In the video, Taylor Swift opened up about her secret listening parties. She mentioned that she stalks her fans over Instagram before calling them over. Taylor Swift then said that they always talk about dying when they talk about the sessions on their blogs.

Kim Kardashian Wants Ideas To Entertain Kids, Fans Suggest Taylor Swift's Miss Americana

John Cleese insults Taylor Swift's cat Olivia

In the video, Taylor Swift was asked about her love for cats. She also mentioned that she has two cats. John Cleese was also present on the show where they both disagreed over the beauty of her cats. Kevin Pietersen also revealed that he is not a big fan of cats as he is allergic.

 

 

