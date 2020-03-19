Jennifer Lopez's Songs That Have Over 300 Million Views On YouTube; Watch

Jennifer Lopez is a successful singer and dancer. Her Latin-cultural influence in the pop music genre has made her an incredible name in the music industry. She has sung numerous songs throughout her career. Her songs have crossed millions of views on YouTube. Take a look at some of her songs that have crossed over 300 million views on YouTube.

Jennifer Lopez's songs have crossed over 300 million views

Ain't Your Mama

Jennifer Lopez's song Ain't Your Mama has crossed over 723 million views and 4.1 million likes on YouTube. She released the song on May 6, 2016. The lyrics of Ain't Your Mama were written by Meghan Trainor, Theron Thomas, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Gamal Lewis, Henry Walter and Dr Luke.

Papi

Jennifer's song Papi has crossed over 407 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube. The song is from Jennifer Lopez's seventh studio album Love?. Papi song was one of the most popular songs of the album. The lyrics of the song are written by Beatgeek, Psd Redone, Teddy Sky, Jimmy Joker, Bilal Hajji and Junior Aj.

Dance Again

Jennifer Lopez featured with Pitbull in this song. The song has gained over 493 million views and 1.2 million likes on YouTube. The song is from her album Dance Again... the Hits. The song was written by Enrique Iglesias, Bilal, AJ Junior, Pitbull and RedOne.

Booty

The song has received over 350 million views and 1.4 million likes on YouTube. Booty is from Jennifer Lopez's eighth studio album, A.K.A. Jennifer featured with Iggy Azalea for this song. There is another version of the song where rapper Pitbull has replaced Iggy Azalea in the song.

El Anillo

The song has crossed over 321 million views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube. The song released on April 27, 2018. This song is one of Jennifer's Spanish songs.

