Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas' Post-breakup Timeline: From Enemies To Friends, Details Here

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have often made headlines because of the relationship they shared. Both the artists have now moved on as each has apologised and made amends. Both Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift have been very vocal about their rocky years, and have now stated that past is in the past. Here’s what happened after the duo broke up and how the story of friendship began.

November 2008 – Taylor Swift’s reveals breakup details

When Taylor Swift appeared on the Ellen Show to promote her Fearless album. The international singer has publicly talked about how one of the song from the album namely “Forever and Always” is about Joe Jonas. Not only that but Taylor Swift has also revealed on a talk show how Joe Jonas broke up with her. The singer said when she finds that person she will look at that wonderful person and probably won’t even remember about the guy who broke up with her over the phone in 25 seconds when she was 18.

June 2009 – Jonas Brother drop ‘Much Better’

After Taylor Swift’s Forever and Always came Jonas Brother Much Better. The song was released several months later after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Though Joe Jonas never officially confirmed the song was about his breakup but fans speculated that the lyrics play has a resemblance to Taylor’s song Teardrops on My Guitar.

November 2009 – Taylor’s Monologue Song

Talyor Swift made headline again for her song which was also her opening performance at Saturday Night Live. Along with Joe Jonas, the sarcastic song also openly shamed Kanye West. The singer was seen teasing Joe Jonas saying that she is doing really well. Have a look at her monologue song here:

May 2013 – Joe Jonas sarcastic comment about Taylor Swift

In an interview with host Lance Bass, Joe Jonas was asked about his history with Taylor Swift. Joe Jonas replied saying, that he is happy for Taylor Swift, she is an incredible musician and you one can see it through her songwriting skills. Joe adds, but the girl likes to date, which left fans in splits.

May 2015 – Joe Jonas says he is friends with Taylor Swift

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Joe Jonas was asked if he was in good terms with Taylor Swift. The singer responded saying that he thinks they are friends. Joe Jonas further added that in the industry, one meets a lot of people, and it is tough to be friends with people that one is always constantly travelling with but they are cool now.

May 2019 – Taylor Swift publicly apologises

On the Ellen Show, while playing the Burning Question, Taylor Swift publicly apologised while she was asked about the most rebellious things she did as a teenager. The Blank Space singer said it was when she put Joe Jonas on blast on her show years ago. Taylor Swift added how they laugh about it now and it was some mouthy teenage stuff she did.

June 2019 – Joe Jonas response to Taylor Swift’s apology

Soon after Taylor Swift’s apology, Joe Jonas was asked about it in an interview with an entertainment portal. Joe Jonas said that it was something that he probably felt bad about when he was younger, but at the end of the day, he has moved on. Joe Jonas further said that he is sure that Taylor has moved on too, and it feels nice, it is all good, back then they were young but now they are friends.

