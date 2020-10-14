Joe Jonas Debuts New Tattoo; Fans Are Convinced It Is Inspired By Wife Sophie Turner

Singer and member of The Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas shared picture of his new tattoo on social media and fans cannot stop speculating about what is it. Several fans of the singer are of the belief that the tattoo has striking similarities to his actor wife Sophie Turner. Fans resorted to social media to convince themselves that it is indeed Sophie’s artsy version.

Also Read | Joe Jonas Gives A Sneak-peek Into His New Look; Flaunts Hair Colour

All about Joe Jonas' new tattoo

The tattoo picture was first shared by the creator Noah Lee, who is an owner of a studio in Los Angeles, California. The studio is named NAL Studio as per a report in E! Online. The tattoo is at the back of Joe Jonas’ neck and has a keyhole. A lady can be seen peeking from the keyhole partial. The lady is deemed to be Sophie as per the fans of the singer.

Also Read | Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Help Healthcare Workers By Donating 100 Meals To LA Hospital

According to a report in E! Online, the tattoo artist is a favourite of Halsey and Lili Reinhart as well. He shed light on the meaning behind the tattoo which was a commemoration of their marriage and how the tattoo brings back memories. He also said that it marks their wedding right after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards which is by October 14 this year.

Fans react on Joe Jonas' new tattoo-

Joe Jonas Gets a Sophie Turner Neck Tattoo!: Joe Jonas is flaunting his love for wife Sophie Turner. The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers superstar showcased a new tattoo on the back of his neck, a keyhole featuring what appears to be the eye of the 24-year-old Game of…-by Meiller — Norbert Müller (@NorbertMeiller) October 13, 2020

Joe Jonas' new tattoo on his neck looks a lot like wife Sophie Turner — ABC Air Power (@ABCAirPower) October 14, 2020

Joe Jonas has Fornasetti tattoos. We stan a man with taste. — Ukhae⁷ (@globiin3) October 6, 2020

i want a tattoo in joe jonas’s handwriting — dumb clown (@dumbbxtchclown) September 14, 2020

The uncanny resemblance might make it tough for anyone to believe that it is not Sophie, but the inspiration has come from Piero Fornasetti's art as per a report in E! Online. Piero is a midcentury Italian artist and reportedly Joe's favourite artist of all time. He already has several inks of the artist.

Joe Jonas' tattoo also has Lina Cavalieri’s face on his forearm which is also Piero’s popular works. He has another ink of the Salvador Dali's The Persistence of Memory painting inked on his upper arm. This was brought to life by Eva Krbdk, as per the same report. He has some funky clock additions to the tattoo.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were recently snapped by the paparazzi while walking around the streets of LA. Apart from that, the two have been sharing TikTok videos. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter was recently welcomed to the world, she is a new addition to the Jonas family.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Can't Wait To Be Back On Stage, Shares Memorable Throwback Video

Also Read | Did You Know Nick Jonas Was First Discovered Singing At A Local Barber's Shop?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.