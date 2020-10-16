Joe Jonas Reminisces The Day Sophie Said 'Yes'; Celebrates Their Engagement Anniversary

Joe Jonas shared some good news on his Instagram story that he and his wife, Sophie Turner, have completed three years of their engagement. In the Instagram story, Joe Jonas shared a picture of the lovely couple cherishing the moment when Sophie Turner said yes to the marriage proposal by Joe. Take a look at the picture shared by Joe Jonas on his Instagram story.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner engagement anniversary

Marking three years to this special day, Joe shared an adorable picture of the two in which he can be seen cherishing the moment by placing a kiss on Sophie’s forehead while she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring with an overwhelming expression on her face.

Joe Jonas is extremely loved by his fans for his spectacular singing talents while Sophie Turner is best known for her role in Game of Thrones.

About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After dating AJ Michalka, Taylor Swift and a few other artists, Joe began dating Sophie Turner three years ago. They dated for a year and then the news came out that Joe had proposed to Sophie Turner. The couple later got engaged in October 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 in a ceremony that took place in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards. In the following month, they planned another ceremony in France. The couple was recently blessed with a lovely daughter named Willa.

On the work front

Joe Jonas is part of the pop-band ‘Jonas Brothers’ that includes two of his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Apart from performing with the band, Joe Jonas has also performed individually. Some of his songs include See No More, Just In Love, I See Love, Longer Than I Thought, You’re My Favourite Song, One Chance To Dance, to name a few. Joe Jonas also appeared in a variety of music albums, namely We Rock, Nada Vou Mudar, All This Time, Boys, Giving Up The Gun and a few more.

He has also appeared in quite a few movies such as Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, Zoolander 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, among others.

