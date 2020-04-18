Joe Jonas Loses His Quarantine Beard In Evolution Selfie Post; See Photos

Joseph Adam Jonas, also known as Joe Jonas, rose to fame with the pop band Jonas Brothers. He has a huge fan base and his songs are always adored by his fans. He married Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, in 2017, and are expecting their first child. Recently, Jonas took to his social media handle and gave his fans a treat with a set of evolution selfies. Read on to know more about the selfies that Jonas posted:

Joe Jonas' set of evolution selfies

Joe Jonas took to his official Instagram handle on April 17, 2020, and posted a series of photos where he was seen in a range of different looks. These kept on changing as the singer shaved of bits and pieces of his facial hair, and fans got to see a fully bearded Joe. Like the phases of the moon that goes from Full moon to No moon, his beard kept on disappearing till there was nothing left. Here is the post.

This post was captioned as, "Swipe to shave @joejonas’ quarantine beard ✂️" Fans loved these quarantine selfies, which was evident from the 4 lakh 64 thousand likes and several thousand comments. A fan commented, how does he manage to have a baby face just like that I mean what’s his skincare routine?" Fans were all hearts about this look, but there were also some fans who prefered the full beard look.

