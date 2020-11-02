Joe Jonas Sends Message To Fans With His 'vote' Mask And Halloween Costume

What A Man Got To Do singer Joe Jonas went for an outing with his wife Sophie Turner in the Pacific Palisades last week. On the occasion of Halloween, Joe Jonas was seen sporting his favourite action hero headgear along with a ‘vote’ mask. Photos of the duo on their vacation have been doing the rounds on social media this week.

In the pictures, Joe Jonas can be seen sporting red jumpsuit with a hoodie. He completed his look with an Iron Man mask along with a face mask that had ‘vote’ written on it. He also opted for black sneakers. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a grey hoodie along with similar track pants. She completed the look with a black magician's hat, white sneakers and a mask.

The duo can be seen talking to some people with their masks on. In another picture, Joe Jonas can be seen heading towards the car taking off his Iron Man mask. Take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween 2020 pictures below.

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spotted in Pacific Palisades California | November 1, 2020 pic.twitter.com/4dYmmKwcip — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) November 1, 2020

.@JoeJonas and Sophie Turner out in Los Angeles yesterday. (10.31.20) pic.twitter.com/cSzBBfkjke — Jonas Media (@JonasBrosMedia) November 1, 2020

Apart from this, Jonas took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of him and Sophie Turner from the previous Halloween. In the picture, Joe can be seen wearing a striped suit along with a fake hand on his shoulder as he opted for some vampire-like makeup. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, can be seen donning a thigh-high slit along with plunging neckline. She completed the look with cakey makeup and a bunch of roses in her hand.

Also read | Sophie Turner Congratulates Husband Joe Jonas For 2 AMA Nominations

Joe Jonas has also joined the list celebrities stressing the importance of voting in the upcoming election. Back in mid-October, he showed off his I Voted sticker as he challenged celebrity pals Diplo, Matthew McConaughey, and Wilmer Valderrama to vote. In the picture, the singer can be seen sporting a black t-shirt along with a black cap that had an ‘I voted’ sticker.

Also read | Joe Jonas Reminisces The Day Sophie Said 'Yes'; Celebrates Their Engagement Anniversary

Joe Jonas took to Instagram on Friday, October 30, 2020, to share an exciting piece of news with his fans. The artist, along with his band Jonas Brothers, recently released their new album, I need you Christmas, which has already received critical acclaim. The singer teased fans with a short piece of audio and an adorable photo, along with a sweet message to reveal his single.

Also read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Spotted Publicly For The First Time After Daughter Willa's Birth

Also read | Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Didn't Attend The 2020 Billboard Music Awards; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.