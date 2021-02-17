John Green Gives Away Jimin Cutouts As Reward For Charity Donation; Fans React

John Green, the bestselling author of 'The Fault in Our Stars' and his brother Hank Green hosted a charity donation drive at "Project for Awesome" between February 12-14. The donations collected from the project will go towards NGOs 'Partners in Health' and 'Save the Children' that are working toward health care and education for the children. He announced a giveaway of cut-outs of British singer Harry Styles, Star War's character Chewbacca and also a cut out of K-Pop artist Jimin of BTS.

John Green's Twitter only focuses on sports-based updates and comments. He made the announcement of the giveaway on his official TikTok. Seeing Jimin's photos in the background of John Green's video piqued the fans' interest. A fan page dedicated to Jimin shared the news on Twitter:

[VIDEO] NY Times bestselling author, John Green, adds Jimin’s cutout as a prize for people who make donations towards “Project for awesome”, a charity organization.



Some other prizes include Harry Styles and Chewbacca cutouts.



Jimin is everywhere!



▫️https://t.co/sNj0klqsPk pic.twitter.com/FxOdacnJtE — THE JIMIN POST (@TheJiminPost) February 16, 2021

What is "Project for Awesome?"

"Project for Awesome" is an annual charity event by the Green brothers - Hank and John. They are both credited bestseller novelists in the fiction and non-fiction genre. The slogan for their charity event is "Decrease the world suck". The Green brothers have been vocal about the social issues and have shown an active interest in aiding the matters.

The announcement of Jimin cutout giveaway sparked an interest amongst fans of the artist. Fans expressed their surprise over this announcement. They even recounted the incidents where Jimin was reported making donations for the schools and children.

i didnt expect to open tiktok and see john green having a livestream with a big jimin cutout in the background — matt⁷ 🐱 (@leszmart) February 13, 2021

A Jimin cutout was seen in John Michael Green's office, an award winning American author 🔥

The cutout is one of the few prizes for people who donate to his charity 👏

Jimin is literally Everywhere ❤️#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/GRDroEwPrr — #JIMIM 🐥¹³ (@pjm_jm13) February 16, 2021

.@BTS_twt Jimin’s father donated an autographed #BTS Persona album to the Waeja Charity Flea market. The whole amount raised from the donation will be used to sponsor children from low income families suffering from COVID-19. https://t.co/VRYr80TOYD — Bangtan_Indiaᴮᴱ-⁷ (인도 아미) 🇮🇳 (@bangtan__india) February 15, 2021

BTS Jimin - The Donation Fairy

Jimin and other members of BTS have been active in making donations towards charities that support good causes like education and healthcare for the children. Jimin has been instrumental in providing school desks, scholarships and funds to schools. The members have also donated food and clothing during winter to several orphanages.

[NEWS]



According to The Jeonnam Future Education Foundation executive board meeting, The "BTS Jimin Scholarship" will give a total of 108 million KRW (36 million KRW in 2021) over next three years to foster outstanding talent in the arts sector in South Jeolla Province@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/x1XMydpDpO — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) December 9, 2020

BTS has also partnered with UNICEF for 'Love Myself Campaign' where they aim to spread awareness and help the youth who have faced violence, sexual and domestic abuse. It falls in line with the '#ENDViolence' global campaign by UNICEF. Taking inspiration from the artists, BTS' fans - ARMYs have also actively carried out donation drives. ARMYs from all over the world have supported various initiatives toward education for children.

