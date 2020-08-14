John Legend Flaunts Impeccable Chemistry With Chrissy Teigen In New Music Video 'Wild'

Singer-songwriter John Legend released his latest music video titled Wild, which is directed by Nabil. John Legend’s Wild features his wife Chrissy Teigen along with him. The Grammy Award-Winning singer revealed that Wild is a single from his new album titled Bigger Love. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in the video can be seen turning up their romance as they enjoy each other’s company in the music video.

John Legend’s Wild music video

The Wild music video starts with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lounging around on a beach. The video traces the life of a couple. Right from their conflicts to finding love again, the couple’s in the entire journey is portrayed in the song. Towards the end of the Wild music video, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s children Luna, 4, and 2-year-old Miles are also seen making a cameo.

This isn’t the first time that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the screen space together. The couple first starred in John Legend’s 2006 music video titled Stereo. They were also seen bringing their much talked about chemistry in front of the camera once again for John Legend’s song All of Me as well as Love Me Now. Love Me Now also featured the couple’s firstborn, Luna in the music video.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 's relationship

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on the sets of John Legend’s song video Stereo in 2007. The couple began dating and Chrissy Teigen even joined John Legend on a tour. After the tour, the couple took their first trip together to Lake Como, Italy, which was also their wedding site and the location for John Legend ’s music video All of Me.

She shared a picture from the trip on her social media in 2016 and wrote, ‘Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.’ [sic] John Legend proposed to Chrissy Teigen while on a vacation to the Maldives in 2011 and they tied the knot in 2013.

