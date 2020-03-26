John Legend Says His Kids Are Too Nice For Board Games, Wants Them To Be More Competitive

Singer John Legend on an at-home version of a popular celebrity talk show revealed that his 3-year-old daughter is not very competitive when it comes to playing board games. He spoke about how she doesn’t play to win and that she always wants to tie the game. He also joked about how he wants her to be more competitive and that they are working on that to happen.

John Legend talks about his daughter

In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the All of Me singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two kids - a daughter and a son - together. He stated that he and his wife- Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children, Luna, 3 and 22 months old son Miles.

John Legend told a reputed online news portal that the couple are finding out new ways to keep their kids occupied. John Legend then added that he is playing games with his daughter and also revealed that she recently learnt a new game called Hungry Hippos. John Legend went on to say that he realised that Luna is very nice when she plays the game and that she doesn’t want to win the game.

John Legend revealed that he likes that his 3-year-old is kind. But also joked that he wants her to a little more competitive when it comes to board games. John Legend then stated that he doesn’t want her to lose or tie the game just so that he feels better by winning or tying.

John Legend often shares pictures with his family as well as with his wife Chrissy Teigen on his social media accounts. John Legend apart from being an actor is also the judge of the popular reality show The Voice. He also posted a picture from the set of the reality show when his kids had come to visit him. The family of four also went on a few vacations previously and were also seen documenting their experience on their social media.

