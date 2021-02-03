John Legend's Grandmother Marjorie Maxine Stephens Passes Away

John Legend's grandmother, in an unfortunate turn of events, passed away days after ringing in her birthday. The same was revealed by John Legend himself through a post on his Instagram. While on the subject of John Legend's grandmother, he was seen expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life. In addition to the same, he was also seen communicating that his grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, always had a story to share with members of John Legend's family. The post through which the 42-year-old musician announced Maxine's passing can be found below as well as in the library of John Legend's photos and videos on Instagram.

The Post:

The post above sees Legend recounting all the memories that he has of her. One section of the post sees him reminiscing the Christmas celebrations at her Ohio-based house, while another part sees the Grammy Award-winning musician reflecting on her never-ending curiosity and zest for life. One of the final memories that the singer can be seen revisiting in the post is from the time Marjorie accompanied her grandson at the Grammys. The above post consists of three images, the first one of which is a picture od Legend and Marjorie, while the second one sees her presumably holding one of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's babies. The last image that is a part of the post appears to be a semi-candid shot of Marjorie.

The above post received reactions from John's fellow industry mates and friends. The likes of Charlie Puth, Nyambi, and Katie Kadan took to the comments section to let Legend know that they are thinking about him and are sending their love and prayers to him and his family. Those reactions can be found below:

The Reactions:

As far as professional commitments are concerned, John Legend released his seventh studio album, titled Bigger Love, on June 14th of last year. The album in question is said to be a successor to his 2018 outing, titled A Legendary Christmas. More details regarding John Legend's personal and professional life will be revealed as and when they are made available.

