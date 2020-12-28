John Legend's Quiz: Can You Guess These Songs By The Singer By Just Reading The Lyrics?

John Legend has been one of the most loved artists for his soulful and blissful songs over the years. The singer has dominated the music charts with his albums and has cemented his place in the music industry. Thus as John Legend celebrates his birthday, here is a short quiz for one to test their knowledge about the esteemed singer. Each question bears lyrics to some of the most famous songs sung by John Legend.

Can you guess these songs by John Legend by JUST reading the lyrics?

How many times do I have to tell you, even when you're crying you're beautiful too, the world is beating you down, I'm around through every mood, You're my downfall, you're my muse, my worst distraction, my rhythm and blues, I can't stop singing, it's ringing, in my head for you.

Wild

Ordinary People

All of Me

Love Me Now

Something inside us, knows there's nothing guaranteed, yeah, Girl, I don't need you, to tell me that you'll never leave, no. When we've done all that we could, to turn darkness into light, turn evil to good, even when we try so hard.

Wild

Love Me Now

Ordinary People

All of Me

I will never try to change you, change you, I will always want the same you, same you, swear on everything I pray to, That I won't break your heart, I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely, Keep the secrets that you told me, told me, and your love is all you owe me.

Conversations in the Dark

Love Me Now

Ordinary People

Beauty and the Beast

Ever just the same and ever a surprise, yeah. Ever as before and ever just as sure. As the sun will rise Oh, oh, oh.

Love Me Now

Ordinary People

Beauty and the Beast

Wild

I know I misbehaved and you made your mistakes, and we both still got room left to grow. And though love sometimes hurts, I still put you first, and we'll make this thing work, But I think we should take it slow.

Wild

Love Me Now

Ordinary People

Beauty and the Beast

Built on a foundation, Strong enough to stay, we will never break, As the water rises. And the mountains shake, our love will remain.

Never Break

Wild

Love Me Now

All of Me

You my one and only girl, ain't nobody in the world tonight, all of the stars, they don't shine brighter than you are.

Wild

Love Me Now

All of Me

You and I

I can't sit and hope, I Can't just sit and pray, that I can find a love when All I see is pain Falling to my knees and though I do believe I can't just preach, baby, preach.

Love Me Now

Preach

You and I

All of Me

I just bought a new car, one where the top goes down so we can see the stars. I wanna take you so far out past the Saturn rings and into my heart.

You and I

All of Me

Love Me Now

Wild

ANSWERS:

All of Me

Love Me Now

Conversations in the Dark

Beauty and the Beast

Ordinary People

Never Break

You and I

Preach

Wild

