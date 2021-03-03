John Mayer And Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline: How Old Was John When He Dated Taylor?

Taylor Swift's fans are aware that the singer likes to write about her relationship in her songs, even though she doesn't talk about anyone specifically. She has dated a few artists in the past, leaving some of her relationships with bitter endings, one of which was with John Mayer. Read on for a complete timeline of John Mayer and Taylor Swift relationship.

How old was John Mayer when he dated Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and John Mayer have never confirmed whether they were dating or not, but their fans consider that the duo was dating when Taylor was 19 years old. Their relationship is reported to have lasted from December 2009 to February 2010, as reported in Popsugar. At that time, John Mayer was 32 years old. Taylor was linked to John Mayer when they collaborated for the song Half of My Heart.

However, things quickly soured between them, and Taylor released the song Dear John, which was allegedly about him. The lyrics of the song went like "Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don't you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games when I loved you so?" In response to the song, John Mayer spoke in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he said that the lyrics made him feel terrible, as he didn't deserve it. He also stated that it was a lousy thing for her to do. The song Dear John is considered to be an ode to Mayer by Swift. Before dating John Mayer, Taylor was said to be dating the Twilight fame Taylor Lautner.

John Mayer dating rumours

John Mayer has dated a few fellow artists, however, he is currently not linked with anyone romantically. John Mayer was recently in the news after he joined a video creating and sharing platform. He shared two videos on the platform, but on the comment section, he was bombarded by many mean comments from Taylor Swift's fans who seemed to hold grudges for Mayer. Reportedly, Taylor's fans started sending the lyrics of her song Dear John to Mayer's account.

