JoJo Siwa Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Kylie; Know All Details

Not too long ago, JoJo Siwa announced that she was a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community on the late-night Jimmy Fallon show. In the talk show, she revealed that she's in a long-distance relationship but hadn't given any further details about the whereabouts of her girlfriend, until today. Let's dissect the teen's viral coming-out post.

Meet JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie

So far, we knew that she is "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," as mentioned by JoJo herself on The Tonight Show. Now the time has finally come for the 17-year-old personality to introduce her girlfriend to the whole world as she dedicated a one-month anniversary post to her on Instagram. The post contained 3 pictures and 1 video of the two vibing to Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me".

The adorable post was captioned with - "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️"

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie also featured on her TikTok video where the two seemed to be cosying up to each together while a cooing toddler's soundtrack played in the background. Kylie also posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram handle to wish her girlfriend a one-month anniversary, where she explained what a beautiful feeling it is to fall in love with a best friend. The two seem to have quickly become the Internet's newest "couple goals" as everybody began to woot for the couple and showered the posts with "awww's".

JoJo had previously expressed how nervous she was to have come out in public as she didn't know how her fans and relatives, in particular, would react. From the looks of it, it seems like the YouTube sensation can put aside her worries for good with the amount of support and applauds she is earning. Though the teen did confirm that she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she claimed that she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality yet. As fans may already know, JoJo had previously also opened up about her relationship with Mark Bontempo. Needless to say, JoJo seems like the happiest person in the world today and that's all that should matter.

