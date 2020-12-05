Jordan Smith's Net Worth: Know More About The Singer's Net Worth; Read Details Here

Jordan Smith is an American singer from Kentucky who began singing in his church choir. He was the winner of The Voice season 9 and was the first artist of the season to reach No. 1 in sales of pop songs in the iTunes Store. Smith set new sales records on Billboard charts. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer. Here is everything you need to know about Jordan Smith's net worth.

Jordan Smith's net worth

According to Wealthy Persons, with regards to 2020, 27-year-old Jordan’s net worth is more than 2 million USD. He got 100k USD with a Republic Records recording contract when he won The Voice in 2015.. He released the studio album named Something Beautiful which debuted at No. 2 in sales in the iTunes Store. Jordan performed in many events like 42nd Реорlе’ѕ Сhоісе Аwаrdѕ. His songs have been in the Billboard charts many times and he has received the Hot Shot Debut honours that contributed to his net worth.

He also took part at Poe Sallet Festival in 2012 and he has also won the main prize called Poke Sallet Idol. Some of the most famous songs from his albums are Amazing Grace, You’re a Mean One, Mr Grinch, Over the Rainbow, and more. Jordan was the writer of Ashes for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

You know Jordan Smith as the winner of Season 9 on The Voice, and the writer for Celine Dion’s song “Ashes” from Deadpool 2! Be sure to check out Jordan’s new single “Only Love” available now! pic.twitter.com/4h284sz83Z — CP24 Breakfast (@CP24Breakfast) September 18, 2018

More about Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith is one of the most well-known singers in the world. Both his parents are also musicians. Jordan auditioned for earlier seasons of The Voice too, but did not get selected. As he won The Voice season 9, he was named as the Kentuckian of the Year by Kentucky Monthly. Smith is quite active on social media such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and has a YouTube channel. Smith is married to his longtime girlfriend Kristen Denny since June 25, 2016.

Disclaimer: The above information about Jordan Smith's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

