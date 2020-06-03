Jubin Nautiyal Has Lent His Soulful Voice To These Bengali Songs; See List Here

Singer and performer Jubin Nautiyal is known for his soulful voice. In his six-year-long career, Jubin has achieved a lot of success and fame. The 30-year-old singer and music director made his debut with the song Ek Mulakaat from Sonali Cable in the year 2014. This track became popular among many and became the love anthem of that year. Jubin has been singing since a very young age and has already made a name for himself in the music industry. Take a look at some of the best Bengali songs by Jubin Nautiyal.

Tor Aashiqui

Tor Aashiqui is a romantic song from the film Aashiqui. The film released in 2015 and is an Indo-Bangladeshi-UK joint romantic drama helmed by Ashok Pati. The film features Ankush Hazra and Nusrat Faria Mazhar in lead roles. The romantic track shows the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors and is considered as one of the most beautiful songs of Jubin Nautiyal. The movie is a remake of Telugu romantic film Ishq.

Toke Chara

Toke Chara is a soulful melody from the film Jamai Badal. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and the romantic lyrics are penned by Ritam Sem. The film is a Bengali comedy-drama film directed by Rabi Kinagi. The film released on January 18, 2019, under the banner of Surinder Films. The movie is a remake of Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta which itself was loosely based on the 1989 film Chakkikotha Chankaran.

Let's Dance Kolkata

Let's Dance Kolkata is a peppy track from the film Dekh Kemon Lage. The Bengali romantic comedy film is directed by Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy. The film features Soham Chakraborty and Subhasree Ganguly in lead roles. The song is sung by Jubin and Palak, while the lyrics were penned by Raja Chanda and music is composed by Jeet Gangguli.

Ghum Amar

The song Ghum Amar is from the 2017 film Rangbaz. The film marks SVF Entertainment's first Bangladeshi venture. The movie features Shakib Khan and Shabnom Bubly as his love interest. The song features Shakib Khan and Bubly. The song is sung in a duet by Prashmita and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics of the song are penned by Proshen.

Ami Tomake Bhalobashi

The song is from the Bengali film Kidnap which is an action thriller helmed by Raja Chanda. The film features Dev, Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Sen, Sahidur Rahman, Sriparna Roy, Prantik Banerjee, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, and Ashim Roy Chowdhury in important roles. The foot-tapping song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal while lyrics are penned by Raja Chanda and rap part is composed by Parry G.

