'Rol Ke Na Jaa' Song By Vibhas And Aakanksha Sharma Released, Narrates Sad Love Story

Tere Chale Aane Ke Baad song's singers Aakanksha Sharma and Vibhas have finally brought forward yet another one of their romantic tracks. A song named Rol Ke Na Jaa recently released and the two singers have lent their voice in it. The song was released under the label Dhunkii Beats.

Rol Ke Na Jaa by Vibhas and Aakanksha Sharma

Rol Ke Na Jaa is a melodious Punjabi song, with the theme of sadness and it is yet soothing. The video of the song stars the two singers as they are shown trying to work out their romance amidst trials. Here is the video:

The song Rol Ke Na Jaa released under the label Dhunkii Beats, which was founded by Indie music supporters Raajeev Sharma and Meet Bros. The song is written by Sonu Saggu. Its video is directed by Sumit. The shooting is done in the beautiful location of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

The Meet Bros have nothing but praises for this melodious track. They shared that the song is a blend of efficacious singing along with a brilliantly narrated story and tempting arrangement. They also added:

"Vibhas and Aakanksha’s heartwarming singing is truly soulful and people will love this touching song and its music video”.

Vibhas also talked about the song and his experience while working for its release. He talked about how it is a special song for him because of its emotive lyrics given by Sonu Saggu coupled with the strumming music of the guitar, played by Sushant. He also called Vinay Laheja's cinematography as 'fascinating' and said that Sumit has done good direction. Vibhas added how it is his second collaboration with Dhunkii Beats and Aakanksha Sharma and that he is very thankful to the team of the label.

Aakanksha Sharma also shared her thoughts about her song. She revealed how the entire team worked hard to make every frame and sound engaging in the song Rol Ke Na Jaa. She said that the beautiful locations of Palampur have made them fall in love with the song and they hope that the fans also like it. She revealed that in order to give a look of anger and sadness at the same time, she had eaten a bunch of green chillies.

Raajeev Sharma, who is the co-founder and label head of Dhunkii Beats, was all praises for Vibhas and Aakanksha. He shared that the story of Rol Ke Na Jaa looks mesmerizing on the screen. He also called it a perfect companion during the lockdown situation as many are away from their loved ones. Sharma claimed that the song will make young couples realise that misunderstandings will come, but there is no reason to make haste and decide their fates.

