Jubin Nautiyal Is A Hitmaker & His Staggering Net Worth Is Proof; Details Inside

Jubin Nautiyal is a Hindi singer who has now become a popular choice for playback singing. The Deharadun native has given several hit songs in Hindi films. Apart from dabbling in Bollywood, Jubin Nautiyal has also sung in several other Indian languages. His collaborations with various music composers have also helped Nautiyal to amass a staggering net worth.

Jubin Nautiyal’s net worth

Music is an integral part of the Indian film industry. Specifically talking about Bollywood, music contributes a lot to a film’s popularity before, after, and during its run at the box-office. Bollywood has witnessed several new musical talents in recent years. One of these playback singers is none other than singer Jubin Nautiyal.

After training for several years in classical and western music and touring with various artists, Jubin Nautiyal marked his singing debut with the song Ek Mulaqat in 2014 in the film Sonali Cable. Even though the film did not work at the box-office, this song provided a great platform for his future in the industry. After Ek Mulaqat, he sang the song Meherbani for the film The Shaukeens in the same year.

But his big break came when he sang the song Zindagi in Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the film was a massive hit. It catapulted Jubin Nautiyal’s career to a new height. Soon he sang songs like Bandeyaa for Jazbaa, Tu Itni Khoobsurat Hain for Barkhaa, and Samandar with Shreya Ghosal for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

As mentioned earlier, Jubin has also sung in various Indian languages. He made his Telugu debut with the film Sarrainodu and his Bengali debut in the film Aashiqui. Furthermore, he sang the song Tere Liye in Fitoor along with Sunidhi Chauhan. In 2017, he sang the title track Kaabil for Hrithik Roshan’s film. His ongoing successful career in Bollywood has helped him amass a net worth of approximately $1.5 million i.e. Rs 11.46 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

