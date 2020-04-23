Jubin Nautiyal To Organize Live Concert From His Home In Dehradun Amidst Lockdown?

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has crooned some hit tracks like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata and Kaabil Hoon catapulting himself into the league of some of the most loved singers in the recent times. Jubin Nautiyal who also enjoys a massive fan-following amongst the music lovers has now decided to conduct a virtual concert for them amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown from his home in Dehradun reportedly. Reportedly, this will be Jubin Nautiyal's second virtual concert amidst the lockdown.

Jubin Nautiyal will hold the live concert from his home in Dehradun

Jubin Nautiyal revealed to an esteemed publication recently about his upcoming virtual concert from his home in Dehradun. Jubin Nautiyal said that once the lockdown got extended, many fans started writing to him and kept on asking him for another gig from his home in Dehradun. Jubin Nautiyal also said that he was thankful that he is getting to live at his family home in Dehradun in these tough situations.

Jubin Nautiyal wishes to bring a smile on the faces of his fans with this concert

Jubin Nautiyal also hinted that if he would have been stuck up in Mumbai, he would not have been able to pull off this concert. Jubin Nautiyal thanked his stars once again that he is spending his lockdown in Dehradun along with some other musicians and in a room full of equipment. Jubin Nautiyal further said that this is the least that he can do by performing a digital concert for all his fans and well-wishers, bringing a smile in their faces in these testing times.

The singer added that even if he is able to bring peace to all his fans for 30 minutes through his voice, he will consider it as a contribution by him for society. Jubin also hoped that everyone is able to get through this difficult phase of the pandemic with a smiling face. Jubin's concert will be streaming live from his Facebook, Tik Tok and YouTube accounts. The singer will be holding the concert, this Sunday on April 26, 2020, at 4 pm.

