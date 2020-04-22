Neha Kakkar Takes Up 'Move On' Challenge & Entertains Fans With The New Video; Watch

Popular singer Neha Kakkar knows how to entertain her followers amid COVID-19 lockdown with her quirky Tik Tok videos. Recently, she was seen taking up the Move On Challenge along with her four friends, Tasha Kapoor, Suyesha Savant, Ritika Vats and Deepika Sharma.

In the Tik Tok video shared by Neha Kakkar, at first she can be seen crying however later there is a sudden twist in the video. The switch from a girl who was crying to becoming a bold and confident woman caught netizens' attention.

Along with Neha Kakkar, her girl gang was also seen doing the same. Neha Kakkar also gave herself the credit for editing the video. The singer can be seen performing the Move On Challenge on her recent hit Jin Ke Liye.

Have a look at Neha Kakkar’s Instagram video here:

Previously, fans have also seen the diva taking up a few other Tik Tok challenges including the Pillow Challenge and Mood Swing Challenge. The Tik Tok videos made by Neha Kakkar never fails to impress her fans. Here are a few other Tik Tok Videos shared by Neha Kakkar which were much loved by her fans:

