Jubin Nautiyal's Hit Songs From The Action-thriller 'Kaabil'; See List Here

Jubin Nautiyal is a popular singer predominantly known for his Indi-Pop songs. He began his music career by lending his melodious voice for Ek Mulaqat from the 2014 movie Sonali Cabel. Since then he has given several hit songs like Aankh Lad Jaave, Tumhe Kitna Chahien Aur Hum and more to the music industry. The singer was an integral part of the 2017’s Kaabil movie’s soundtrack. Most of the songs from this commercially successful movie were sung by him. Check out the list here:

Kaabil Hoon

Kaabil Hoon is a hit romantic number sung by Jubin Nautiyal in collaboration with Palak Muchhal. The song features the loving story of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam and their adorable chemistry. It sees how love sparks between them which leads them to tie the knot with each other.

Kuch Din

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Kuch Din is another romantic number from the movie Kaabil. It features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam enjoying a gala time with each other after their marriage. Composed by Rajesh Roshan, the lyrics of the song were written by Manoj Muntashir. Lyrically, Kuch Din revolves how lovers become used to each other and when they do, how difficult it is to live without them.

Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye

Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye is a reprised version of the song Dil Kya Kare. The original version of the song was sung by Kishore Kumar. Jubin Nautiyal has done fair justice to the song with his melodious voice as the song is much-loved by fans. Lyrically the song portrays how unknowingly people fall in love with each other.

About Kaabil

Kaabil is a 2017 action-thriller movie helmed by Sanjay Gupta and bankrolled by Rakesh Roshan under the banner of FilmKraft. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles, the film revolves around the life of a blind voiceover artist. The story unveils how his wife is raped and murdered and the perpetrators walk free. Kaabil discloses how he seeks revenge for his wife’s death and dodges police with a cover that no one would believe a blind man can kill someone.

