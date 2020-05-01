Hrithik Roshan's Suspense Thriller And Action Films To Binge-watch; From 'War' To 'Kaabil'

Beginning his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director, Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Hindi films with the movie Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Bagging his first Filmfare award for his first movie itself, Hrithik Roshan then appeared in a number of films in the early 2000s. The actor was a part of many action and thriller films. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's suspense-thriller movies to watch.

Hrithik Roshan's best suspense movies to watch

War

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War starred actors Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor along with actor Hrithik Roshan. The film follows an Indian soldier who is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has supposedly turned rogue. But the suspense in the film lies when the soldier comes to know that the former mentor is actually trying to save his own country.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Dances His Heart Out To 'Disco Dancer 2.0'; Asks Fans To Show Their Hook Step

Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 won Hrithik Roshan the Best Actor Awards from Filmfare. Dhoom 2 starred Uday Chopra, Abishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The first half of the film depicts the theft of artefacts of a thief who teams up with a girl he is attracted to. The second half of the film is nerve-wracking as the suspense keeps building up.

Also Read: Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar Urge People To Stay Home

Kaabil

Starring the gorgeous Yami Gautam along with actor Hrithik Roshan, the film Kaabil is a suspense film that follows the story of a blind man, who's wife is brutally raped and murdered. The film brilliantly follows the blind man as he goes on seeking revenge from his wife's murderers.

Kites

Directed by Anurag Basu, Kites stars actors Barbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The suspense thriller film is based on the love story between Jay and Natasha. Nay marries Natasha to get the green card but eventually falls in love with her. The film gets interesting when the two find out they are being followed.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Worst Films According To Rotten Tomatoes That Might Surprise You

Also Read: 'You Can Be The Heroes':Hrithik Roshan appeals kids To Educate Adults On Social Distancing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.