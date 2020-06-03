Jubin Nautiyal's New Romantic Track 'Meri Aashiqui Out' : Watch It Here

Jubin Nautiyal features in a new song Meri Aashiqui by T-Series. It is a romantic track and an ode to incomplete love. Read to know all about this latest release-

Jubin Nautiyal’s new track Meri Aashiqui out now

Meri Aashiqui is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, who has also acted in the video along with Ihana Dhillon and Altamash Faraz. The music is composed by Rochak Kohli and Rashmi Virag has penned down the lyrics. It is directed by Ashish Panda. The music video was reportedly shot just before the nationwide lockdown was announced. It shows the scenic location of Dawki, a small town in Meghalaya.

The 5:07 minute-long video shows Jubin Nautiyal as he suddenly encounters his long lost love, Ihana Dhillon, with another person, Altamash Faraz. She left him as her father fixed her marriage with someone else but did not have the courage to tell her lover. The two runs off towards the river and waterfall as Ihana leaves the person she came with. While the two were enjoying each other’s company, Altamash arrives and takes Ihana with him, but she refuses to go and runs towards Jubin and hugs him. It is then revealed that Jubin was just imagining a scenario with his old love, while she is still sitting with Altamash. Jubin then leaves and the two share a stare.

In an interview with a daily, Jubin Nautiyal revealed that he is thrilled to be part of the project. He believes it is going to be a cult song, which will stay on people’s playlist for long. He also mentioned that Meri Aashiqui sees him as an all-out-romantic guy because that is the requirement of the song. The singer stated that although he has featured in the videos of his songs earlier, this one challenged him as an actor. He said people will be able to feel that extra effort that has gone into making this song. The romantic number has garnered praises from the audiences on social media. Jubin previously earned appreciation for Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur from Kabir Singh.

Meri Aashiqui shows resemblances with Yeh Dua Hai Meri song from 1992 film Sapne Sajan Ke. The song features Karisma Kapoor and Rahu Roy. The original is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, who also has a special appearance in the video. The soundtrack was composed by famous duo Nadeem-Shravan. Anwar Sagar penned down the lyrics for Yeh Dua Hai Meri. The song was a super hit along with the album being an all-time hit.

