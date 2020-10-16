Jubin Nautiyal's Soulful Rendition Of 'Main Balak Tu Mata' Released Now

Jubin Nautiyal is a well-known playback singer, performer and Indie pop artist. The singer has sung multiple songs for Bollywood movies and other regional language films. He recently released a devotional song Main Balak Tu Mata Sherawaliye on Thursday, on October 15, 2020. The song has been very well received by fans of the singer.

ALSO READ: Singer Jubin Nautiyal's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

Jubin Nautiyal's main balak tu mata sherawaliye song out now

As the festival of Navratri begins today, T-Series is back with another devotional track. However, the channel has revisited Shri Gulshan Kumar's 'Main Balak Tu Mata' with a soulful rendition by singer Jubin Nautiyal. Check out the song below:

Main Balak Tu Mata is composed by Manan Bhardwaj and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song features Jubin Nautiyal and actress Akanksha Puri. The actor featured as Maa Parvati in many popular TV shows. The actor shot for the single with Jubin in North India. Helmed by Rajeev Khandelwal, the music video of the song is about the power of Maa Sherawali.

ALSO READ: 'Sweet Magnolia' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That They Can Juggle Things In Real Life Too

The early life of the singer

Jubin Nautiyal was born and brought up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The singer went to St Joseph’s Academy and Welham Boy’s School. In 2007, he moved to Mumbai for higher studies and joined Mithibai College. He has sung songs for Bollywood films as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali films. He made his debut in the Indian music industry with the hit song Ek Mulakaat which was from the film Sonali Cable.

Since then, he went on to sing songs like Meherbaani, Zindagi, Bandeyaa, and many more. In a very short span of time, Jubin Nautiyal established himself as a lead singer in the Bollywood and other film industries. In the current year, he was also a part of music teams for movies like Street Dancer 3D and Happy Hardy and Heer.

ALSO READ: 'Raktanchal' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Check Details Inside

ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal's Emotional Songs That Featured Some Famous On-screen Pairs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.