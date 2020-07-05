Jubin Nautiyal's Emotional Songs That Featured Some Famous On-screen Pairs

Jubin Nautiyal is considered as one of the famous singers in the Indian cinema. With a career span of just half a decade, he has managed to achieve a considerable fanbase. Jubin made his Bollywood singing debut with Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable in 2014. Since then, there was no looking back for the singer. Today, his melodies rank on the top of his fans' playlists. The artist has lent his beautiful voice to various actors. Here are a few sad songs that are sung by Jubin Nautiyal for many great pairs of Bollywood movies.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam

Pyaar Toh Tha is an emotional song from Bala featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya, the song features the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. Surrounded by many emotions, Pyaar Toh Tha sees Ayushmann and Yami in a stark departure from the overall mood of the film. The song shows some intense romance, cute moments and healthy dollops of drama. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film Bala is all about a man in deep distress over his baldness.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani

Jubin Nautiyal sung the film version of Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur which was picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani for the film Kabir Singh. The song is a before and after look into the story. Acoustic guitar and keyboard provide background rhythms to this love song. Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur is a love song of pain and desperation. The song also depicts the obsessive nature of the lead actor.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani

Composed by Mithun, and written by Sayeed Quadri, Lo Safar is a soulful song from the film Baaghi 2, featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The song has a high lyrical quality that touches one's heart in the first listening itself. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, this song is the kind of number that brings in some respite in the film’s narrative with all the action surrounding it.

Priyansh-Sonakshi Sinha

Dil Jaaniye is a famous song from the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, while the music of the song is composed by Payal Dev. The song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and is mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev. The song has received over 5.7 million views on YouTube till now, and the lyrical video has received over 11 million views. The song released on T-series' YouTube channel on July 22, 2019.

