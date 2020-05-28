'Sweet Magnolia' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That They Can Juggle Things In Real Life Too

Sweet Magnolias is a popular series on Netflix which is adapted from a book with the same title. The show has been developed by Sherryl J. Anderson and revolves around the lives and relationships of lifelong friends. The lead cast of the show tries to juggle relationships, family and careers in the small southern town of Serenity. Given below is the combined net worth of the main cast members of the show.

Jamie Lynn Marie Spears

Jamie Lynn Marie Spears is an American singer and actress, who played the prominent role in the series. She is best known for television serial Zoey 101 and movie like Crossroads, The Goldilocks And The 3 Bears Show and many more. Her net worth according to media portal is $6 million dollars which is Rs 45 crores.

JoAnna García Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is an American actress who played an important role in the series. She has been seen in series like How I Met Your Mother and Gossip Girl. She has also worked in movies like American Pie, Fist Fight and many others. According to a media portal, her net worth is $8 million which is Rs 60 crores.

Brooke Elliott

Brooke Elliott is an American singer and actress, who is very talented and has performed in the U.S tours of Beauty And The Beast and Wicked. She is also known for her acting in Drop Dead Diva. According to a media portal, her net worth is $5 million which is Rs 37 crores.

Justin Bruening

Justin Bruening is an American actor and former model who has played a promising role in the web series. He has been seen in web series like Grey’s Anatomy, Good Behavior and movies like The Monster Projector, Blue-Eyed Butcher and many others. His net worth according to media portal is $1.5 million dollars -$10 million dollars which is approximately 11 crores -76 crores.

Heather Headely

Heather Headely is a Trinidadian-American singer, song record producer and actress. She plays a vital role in the series. She released her debut album This Is Who I Am with RCA Records. She began appearing in recurring roles in TV series She’s Gotta Have It. Her net worth according to media portal is $1million - $5 million which is 7 crores- 37 crores.

Frederick Christopher Klein

Frederick Christopher Klein is an American actor who has played a prominent role in the series. He is best known for American Pie. He has also worked in movies like Game Of Aces, The Competition and many more. His net worth according to media portal is $3million which is approximately 22crores.

