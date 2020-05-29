'Raktanchal' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Check Details Inside

Raktanchal is a fictional crime drama that is inspired by real-life events and is set in the 80s. The series is available on MX player and ever since it released, it has been garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. The show is about mafia lords, Waseem Khan and his rivalry with Vijay Singh. Read on to know about the combined net worth of the cast of the show.

Nikitin Dheer

Nikitin Dheer has portrayed the character of Waseem Khan on the show. The actor has also been seen in several Bollywood films and is predominantly remembered for his character in Chennai Express as Tangaballi. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $1 million which is around Rs 7 crores.

Vikram Kochhar

Vikram Kochhar is another very popular actor in the entertainment industry. The actor has portrayed the character of Sanaki in the show Raktanchal. According to a media portal, the net worth of Vikram Kochhar is $1 million which is a little over Rs 7 crores.

Kranti Prakash Jha

Kranti Prakash Jha has played a prominent role in the Raktanchal. He is the main competitor of Waseem Khan in the mafia world on the show. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is not known as he keeps his personal life private.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma has played the role of Roli in the series. The actor has been gaining an appreciation for the portrayal of her character on the show. According to a leading media portal the net worth of the actor is not known since she keeps her personal life private.

Ronjini Chakraborty

The actor has portrayed the character of Seema on the show which is a prominent supporting role in the series. She has been seen in several movies and television series like Article 15, Simmba, Tumbbad among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 1 crore.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: MX player, Vikram Kochhar Instagram

