Juice Wrld And Young Thug's Music Video For The Song 'BAD BOY' Out! Watch Now

A new music video featuring the late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD and Young Thug has arrived. The track references the 1995 film Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and comes with a visual by Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. Check out the video for “Bad Boy,” which stars Juice Wrld, Young Thug, and a bunch of folks in Juggalo makeup, below.

Read more| JUICE Wrld Songs That Released Posthumously Will Make You Feel 999's Magic

More about Juice Wrld's Bad Boy

According to Pitchfork, Bad Boy by Juice Wrld and Young Thug was the last video Juice WRLD shot before his death. Juice’s first posthumous album Legends Never Die arrived last year roughly seven months after the rapper died at the age of 21. He posthumously appeared on a number of tracks in 2020, including The Weeknd’s “Smile,” “Real Shit” with Benny Blanco, and more.

Juice Wrld's Bad Boy features the Juice Wrld and Young Thug in a ghetto-styled background as they are seen wandering around their neighborhood and rapping extensively to the lyrics, "Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, I'm a bad boy Went and got off my a**, and got to the cash And got in my bag, boy Please don't think it's sweet, I stay with the heat Even though I'm a sad boy You better watch the way you breathe around me 'Fore that breath be your last, boy (Let's go, yee)".

Read more| Drake Becomes Most-Streamed Artist Of 2020, Beats Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke And More

Who was Juice Wrld?

According to Billboard, Juice Wrld's original name was Jarad Anthony Higgins. His song, Lucid Dreams has been played on the music streaming platform Spotify over one billion times and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 along with his earlier hit single "All Girls Are the Same". His debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018), became certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album which was well received contained three other singles, "Lean wit Me", "Wasted", and "Armed and Dangerous", all of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Juice WRLD had died from a drug overdose-related seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport on December 8, 2019. His posthumous Instagram account is still active, managed by his label company Grade A.

Read more| Juice WRLD’s Estate Releases His Single Titled “Real S**t” On His Posthumous Birthday

Read more| Chrissy Teigen & Other Celebrities React As Donald Trump Gets Impeached Twice; See Tweets

Promo Pic: Still from the Juice WRLD - Bad Boy ft. Young Thug Music Video, directed by Cole Bennett/ YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.