Juice WRLD Estate To Shortlist Over 2000 Unreleased Tracks For Posthumous Album

Music

Juice WRLD estate will plan several things for Juice's tribute, one of which will be revisiting over 2000 unreleased tracks to create a new album of the rapper.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
juice wrld

Juice WRLD estate are now planning to pull together an album of Juice’s unreleased songs over the years. According to reports in the TMZ, the rapper left thousands of song before his untimely demise. The release of the posthumous album is one of many things that is being considered by Juice WRLD estates according to TMZ reports.

Also Read | Juice Wrld: Lyrics Of His Popular Song 'Legends', Explained

According to the official statements released by Juice WRLD’s estates, they plan to honour the rapper’s talent and also his love for music creation. They also mentioned that the album will honour his talent and his spirit. According to the reports, several events will also include a tribute event that will be held in Chicago in future. Juice was in the process of passionately developing a range of tracks for his loving fans, and Juice WRLD plans to deliver them to the fans. There are over 2000 unreleased tracks which will be shortlisted further for a new album, as reported by TMZ.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) on

Also Read | Hollywood Actors From Luke Perry To Juice WRLD Who Passed Away In 2019

Juice WRLD's untimely death

Famous for his work in Lucid Dreams and All Girls are the same, Juice WRLD passed away in early December 2019 at Chicago’s Midway airport. Reportedly, the Federal and Local police were waiting for Juice WRLD’s private plane to arrive at the Atlantic Aviation Hanger, as they had received some vital information about suspicious goods being on board. As per reports, the 21-year-old rapper went into a cardiac arrest while law enforcement officials were searching his crew’s luggage for drugs and guns.

Juice WRLD started to convulse and seize when the authorities found two doses of Narcan drugs, an opioid overdose prevention medication with the crew's luggage. The famous rapper-cum-singer was immediately rushed to the nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was declared dead. However, the authorities caught hold of two associates of the late rapper and arrested them on the charges of misdemeanour and gun possessions. Reportedly, law enforcement uncovered more than 41 bags of Marijuana and six bottles of cough syrup. 

Also Read | Juice Wrld's Death Came In At The Most Unexpected Point Of His Career As Per His Net Worth

Also Read | Juice Wrld's Ex-girlfriend Claims Rapper Took Percocet Pills With Medicines

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
