The Weeknd And Juice WRLD's 1st Collaboration 'Smile' Out Now; Watch Video Here

The Weeknd has released a new song that features the late rapper Juice WRLD. The song titled Smile was uploaded on Juice WRLD’s official YouTube Channel. The Weeknd and Juice WRLD had collaborated for the first time for this song.

The Weekdn drops his collab with Juice WRLD

In the lyric video, an artist is seen making a portrait of Juice WRLD as the late rapper drops a verse about wanting to bring joy to someone he loves. The verse talks about how he wants to see the beloved smile even if it means he is not in that person’s life.

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

Even if that means I ain't by your side Chorus: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd

Smile by Juice WRLD and The Weekdn

Fans react

As soon as the song went up on streaming platforms, it garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. There were numerous fans who wrote in the comments which verse they liked. There were several fans who paid tribute to the rapper and sent him love. Check out some of the comments below.

Image source: YouTube screengrab

The Weeknd has teased their single earlier this week. He had posted a picture of Juice WRLD and had announced that the song would be released Thursday. Check out the post below.

On the work front, The Weeknd’s latest studio album After Hours was released earlier this year. He was also featured in a recent episode of American Dad which he had co-written. The singer in the episode sang a song called, I’m a Virgin.

Juice WRLD passed away on December 8th in the year 2019. According to media portals, the American rapper died of accidental overdose. His posthumous new album Legends Never Die was released earlier this year. Before Taylor Swift’s new album folklore released, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die was the biggest first-week no. 1 of the year.

Image source: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Instagram

