Juice WRLD's 'Life Is A Mess II' With Rapper Clever Released; Also Features Post Malone

The fans of late rapper Juice WRLD get to listen to the artist's music which he had recorded before his untimely death in 2019. Known for hits like 'Righteous', 'Robbery', 'Bandit' the rapper has a new song to greet his fans. Rapper Clever has released his take on 'Life is a Mess' retaining some parts of the original.

Juice WRLD's new song is a remix of his previous track 'Life is a Mess' featuring Halsey. Clever shared 'Life is a Mess 11' featuring original verses by Juice WRLD and a new addition by Post Malone. The song was uploaded on all major music-sharing sites on March 5, 2021.

The song cover image features Juice WRLD on the left, Clever in the middle holding an umbrella, and Post Malone on the right. The three artists are standing in a cemetery with a full moon in the sky. The image is spooky and translates the meaning of the song. The song is rated explicit because of its lyrics. This track is a second collaboration between Post Malone and Juice WRLD. They previously worked together for the Circles' singer's track 'Stress'.

About Clever - the rapper from Alabama

Joshua Tylor Huie who goes by the stage name Clever is an Alabama-based rapper and song-writer. He has featured alongside Justin Bieber and Post Malone in 'Forever' and alongside will.i.am for 'Penelope'. He has one album to his credit, titled 'Who is Clever?'. His next album 'Crazy' was slated for December 2020 release but was postponed due to the pandemic. 'Life is a Mess II' featuring Juice Wrld and Post Malone will be a part of the rapper's upcoming album.

Juice WRLD's posthumous music releases

Rapper and songwriter Juice WRLD who passed away in 2019 has had a few posthumous releases. His first posthumous feature was in Eminem's 11th Studio Album 'Music to be Murdered by'. His album 'Legends Never Die' was also released posthumously on July 20, 2020. There are reports that the rapper had pre-recorded about two thousand songs before he passed away. 26 of those songs were leaked online on a music-sharing platform. His girlfriend, Ally Lottie has said that there is more music to come in the future.

