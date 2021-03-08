Jungkook's Vlive Garners 22 MN Views, Surpasses Grammy 2020 Viewership Record

BTS member Jungkook surprised the fan army with another Vlive session on Sunday, March 7. However, this time the musician went on to break all the records of the previously set real-time Vlive viewership. As reported by AllKpop, Jungkook’s Vlive garnered a whopping 22 million real-time views into just 1 hour and 18 minutes of his live stream. With this, the musician has surpassed their Grammy 2020 viewership and has also broken a Vlive record which was also set by himself.

Jungkook's Vlive session

The previous record shook the internet last week when Jungkook was live streaming. He gathered around 13.5 million real-time viewers within just 45 minutes. Such a record wasn’t set by any celebrity yet and he dominated the viewership last week. Now, the musician took the social media by storm by breaking his own and fans just can’t keep calm.

During the virtual session, the singer sang multiple songs to entertain the viewers. The list includes Moon, Ugh!, Blue & Grey. Besides this, Jungkook also went on to display his singing prowess with his own English rendition of Nothing Like Us, 10000 hours, Into The Jungle and more.

As soon as the Vlive caught the attention of 10000 hours singers Dan + Shay, the pop duo, took to Twitter to praise his mind-blowing Vlive rendition. “Wow, this is awesome, we are huge fans of BTS”, wrote the pop duo. While expressing that they are grateful for Jungkook’s rendition and the fans’ support for their son, they wish for the septet and the pop stars to collaborate in the future. Check out the tweet below:

wow, this is awesome. we are huge fans of @BTS_twt and very grateful for jungkook + army’s support of 10,000 hours. would love to make a song together someday. ðŸ’œpic.twitter.com/MMzp9TH30o — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 7, 2021

Apart from them, even media entrepreneur and music manager Scooter Braun was left in awe of the K-pop stars’ live streaming session. He shared an Instagram story to thank the musician. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

Following the live stream, Jungkook trended number 1 on the micro-blogging site with over 1 million mentions on Sunday. As per AllKpop, the musician dominated the worldwide trend with over 18 different keywords in more than 100 countries. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

bts member jungkook sang holy, nothing like us and 2u during his live with over 20M viewers??? oh my god??? IKTR — seray ðŸ¦‹ (@scottrauhls) March 7, 2021

Yeah 22m viewers and I wasn’t one of themðŸ¥². I’m never sleeping again!. I can’t believe he was setting there looking like THIS singing with his angelic voice while I was fckin sleepingðŸ¤§. pic.twitter.com/HJrRTPidTK — ðŸ’™K is for kookieâ·ðŸ’™ (@JKlover23566012) March 7, 2021

"BTS: Jungkook is now the owner of a new record on Vlive: he managed to reach 22 million simultaneous viewers (in real time). The artist surpassed the number of viewers of the Grammys in 2020 with just one live." KING https://t.co/GxiJQ24YkC — jk updates (@jjklve) March 7, 2021

jungkook broke his own record of having the most real-time viewers with 22,089,971 viewers in 1 hour and 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/GInLJP5uUC — krissy â™¡â· barbie (@daintyjimn) March 7, 2021

