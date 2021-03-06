Post Jungkook And RM's Dinner Updates, Twitter Starts Trending With #WhereIsBTS

#WhereIsBTS is trending worldwide at the moment in response to the lingering posts that the group posted. It all started when maknae Jungkook released an unheard version of the bridge of their song Dis-ease on WeVerse. This made fans wonder if he's onto something in the studio as he was digging up old audios all of a sudden. This was just the start of the speculation train as it made its way towards rapper RM's junction from when he posted a picture of him eating salad for dinner. What could possibly be deduced from RM’s dinner updates and how would that be a testament to the group being in L.A? Let's find out.

Jungkook's audio, RM’s dinner updates - Is BTS in LA?

What was unusual about the members' posts on WeVerse? BTS fans put on their Sherlock hats yet again to connect the dots between the two posts to locate the members. RM was the first one to update about his whereabouts. The picture was a selfie of him with the caption, "For dinner, I'm trying to eat salad". Only, the picture was posted at 3 pm KST. Following this, Jungkook dropped his bridge audio at 3 am KST. What was off in both the circumstances were the timings, especially with RM who claimed to be eating his dinner early evening.

This undoubtedly meant that the group were not present in South Korea when this happened. The safest bet would be LA. This would also make sense since the Grammy Awards Function is gearing up for March 15, 2021, and BTS was confirmed to be one of the nominations. But why would the group be in Los Angeles ten days before the function? There is a possibility of them performing on the grand stage and therefore, reached the place early to rehearse for their performance.

The world doesn't seem to get enough of the celebrated boy band as they started trending once again due to their viral dance practice video that caught the eye of Zara Larsson. Los Angeles or not, #WhereIsBTS quickly started trending on Twitter making up for some memorable tweets and hilarious memes. Take a look -

They are looking for 7 boys of Korean nationality in height between 1.70 to 1.80 if you know information please give the Grammy award and thank them equal @BTS_twt#WhereIsBTS pic.twitter.com/VpdZVPMqwG — Jen (@taenniemi) March 5, 2021

army: BTS ARE IN LA

bts in seoul seeing #WhereIsBTS trending: pic.twitter.com/qz9UDbdHbM — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱🍊 • on follow limit😭 (@iSwoonforJoon) March 6, 2021

Not his again😅🤦‍♀️

I think I'm renewing my clown license again#WhereIsBTS pic.twitter.com/7d8bwcW1lJ — 🅡︎🅘︎🅒︎🅔︎🅒︎🅐︎🅚︎🅔︎⁹⁵🐥 (@jewelaisha99) March 6, 2021

