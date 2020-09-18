Justin Bieber Hosts YT Live Session With Chance The Rapper Ahead Of 'Holy' Release

After starring in DJ Khalid and rapper Drake's single Popstar as a popstar, Justin Bieber has finally released his much-awaited single titled Holy featuring Chance the Rapper. Earlier today, the music video of the slow-paced emotional melody was dropped on YouTube. However, ahead of the song's release across all music streaming platforms, Bieber held a live stream on YouTube with Chance the Rapper to talk about 'Holy'.

Justin Bieber organised 'shindig' to celebrate debut of his single 'Holy'

On September 18, 2020, Justin Bieber and Chancellor Johnathan Bennett, professionally known as Chance the Rapper, held a live session with fans on YouTube before dropping their latest song, Holy. They kicked off their live stream by rapping some iconic compositions by Eminem and Tupac. During their live interaction with each other, Bieber spoke about organising a small 'shindig' at his mansion in the Hills, i.e. Beverly Hills, to celebrate the debut of Holy. The Sorry singer also revealed that Chance readily got onboard after he sent him the song, and was later all-praise about his 'incredible' voice.

Later, the American rapper shared his excitement about working on the song because he initially thought that Bieber was just showing him his upcoming work. However, later did he realise that the Canadian singer wanted him to record a verse for the highly-anticipated song. Furthermore, both the pop artists gave a shoutout to Colin Tilley for directing the music video of Holy. For the unversed, Tiley also directed the music video of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest chartbuster, WAP.

As the live stream proceeded, Bieber and Chance also announced working on their own upcoming albums and showered each other with heaps of praise about the same. The Baby singer was also heard saying that his upcoming album has some of the 'best music' he has ever made. Furthermore, Chance also compared his Holy co-artist's upcoming album to late legend Michael Jackson's fifth studio album, Off The Wall.

Watch Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper's full live stream below

Watch the music video of 'Holy' below

