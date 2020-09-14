Justin Bieber Enjoys Sunday Date With Wife Hailey As They Ring In 2nd Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have taken to Instagram to showcase their second-anniversary celebrations. Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen wearing similar coloured white t-shirts as they posed for several pictures. The couple clicked and posted several goofy and cute pictures on the photo-sharing platform. Fans were delighted to see them quite happy as they enjoy another milestone in their marriage. Take a look at the series of pictures put up by the singer and how fans reacted to them.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate 2nd anniversary

In the first picture shared by Justin Bieber, he and Hailey can be seen posing in an adorable manner. The selfie was adored by fans who also found it quite cute. The second picture has Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin striking a rather goofy pose for the selfie that they uploaded. Fans loved to check out their 'Sunday Funday' pictures as they praised them in the comments.

In the next post, Justin Bieber recorded a short clip of Hailey Baldwin as she sang to the tunes of a popular song. As the video opens, Hailey’s voice can be heard singing along to the popular song. Soon enough, Justin points the camera to her and Hailey simply smiles at the camera.

Fans adored this picture as well and wrote several positive comments for the celebrity couple. Fans also wished them for completing two years together of marriage and dropped several heart emoticons. Hailey Baldwin also uploaded a picture of herself laying on the green grass as she struck a pose for the camera above the mat. She also added another picture in which some snacks that the couple was feasting upon were present.

It was on September 13 that both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married to each other in a courtroom in New York. The couple has been together ever since and people have loved the relationship bond they share. The duo often shares several cute pictures of each other on social media that fans have adored over the years.

