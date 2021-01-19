Justin Bieber Admits Not Being A Religious Man; Advices Fans To 'steer Clear Of Religion'

Justin Bieber admits not being a 'religious man' in one of his latest posts on Instagram. Yesterday, the Holy crooner revealed believing in Jesus and not in religion because, according to him, religion points out one's flaws and perpetuates discouragement. Justin Bieber's religious views and belief in Jesus has brought him extraordinary peace, says the Canadian pop star himself.

Also Read | Celebrate 10 Years Of Justin Bieber's 'Baby' With This Fun Trivia Quiz

Justin Bieber advises everyone to 'steer clear of religion'

Yesterday, i.e. January 18, 2021, Justin Bieber shared a photograph of an unknown picturesque location on his Instagram handle and penned his thoughts about 'religion'. The Grammy Award-winning singer set the record straight about not being a religious man and justified his opinion about the same in an extensive Instagram note. According to the Sorry hitmaker, "Religion makes people feel better than others because they go to 'church'", whereas he is in love with the one who created him.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless On 'Shark Tank' To Perform 'ab Workout' For Promoting A Chair

Elaborating more about the same, Justin wrote, "Many people would mistake me for a religious man, which I am not. Religion points out your flaws and perpetuates discouragement".

He continued, "I believe Jesus is the saviour of humanity and that his love is what changes us... I believe that the brokenness of humanity pains God and that he sent an answer and provided hope in Jesus". The beloved husband of Hailey Bieber also had a piece of advice for his fellow followers as to how one can truly live on for eternity.

Also Read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Had The Time Of Their Lives In Hawaii And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Justin said, "My advice is to steer clear of religion, but put your hope in the eternal one who died an excruciating death so that you and I could truly live on for eternity. This is what I believe and it has brought me extraordinary peace through the pains of this broken planet".

He concluded his heartfelt note by adding, "This truth helps me to let go and not store treasures here on earth. I believe this pain won't last forever, one day I will be in heaven where there is no pain or suffering but until then I live by faith and not by sight".

Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Justin Bieber Shares Wife Hailey's Bikini Picture, Fans Deem Them 'goals'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.