Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Swimming In A Creek In Utah; See Pictures

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin spent some time away from the city at a national park in Utah. It has been reported that the couple took RVs to the National Park and were seen swimming in a creek and getting some alone time. The couple has been following strict rules of quarantine while being in the lockdown. Check out the pictures of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s trip to Utah.

Justin-Hailey’s trip to Utah

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visited the Zion National Park in Utah. The couple swam in a creek and clicked pictures of each other with a bison. They also hiked on the stunning mountains in the west. Hailer Bieber wore an all-black outfit with a short crop top and a pair of short shorts. Justin Bieber wore a camouflaging military green coloured shirt and a pair of maroon coloured three-fourth pants.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spotted near a national park in Utah. (June 6, 2020) pic.twitter.com/jsN5TJKs2y — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HailsBaldwinCR) June 8, 2020

The couple quickly changed their outfits for a swim in the creek. Hailey Baldwin wore a green coloured bikini, while Justin Bieber wore a pair of multi-coloured swimming trunks. The couple was also seen lounging near the water body and enjoying each other’s company. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin soaked up some sun as they lied on the sand.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen swimming in a creek during a camping trip in Utah. (June 6, 2020) pic.twitter.com/Cwhmtukp7B — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HailsBaldwinCR) June 8, 2020

The couple soon changed into a pair of casual clothes as they returned to their car. Hailey Baldwin wore a grey coloured top and a pair of gym shorts, while Justin Bieber wore a pink coloured sweatshirt and a pair of maroon coloured pants. Hailey Baldwin wore a black coloured cap and Justin Bieber wore a yellow coloured cap to complete the look. The couple soon met up with their security detail and roamed around the national park.

Justin Bieber had been following strict rules of lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been quite active on his social media since the lockdown. He recently posted a picture with his wife in which the couple is seen wearing a face mask. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, too, has been very vocal about her time in quarantine. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been shelling out some major couple goals while being in the lockdown.

