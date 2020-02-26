Justin Bieber Surpasses Elvis Presley, Becomes The Youngest Singer To Have Seven #1 Albums

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has created history as he surpassed Elvis Presley’s record set 59 years ago of being the youngest artist to score seven number 1 albums. Elvis Presley was only 26, in 1961, when his album, Blue Hawaii became his seventh album to top the charts. Justin Bieber broke the record at the age of 25 with his latest album, Changes becoming his seventh number one album on the US charts.

Justin Bieber overwhelmed

The singer seemed overwhelmed with the song doing well at the billboard and took to his social media to announce the news. Justin Bieber broke the news to his fans via Instagram. Check out the posts below:

Justin Bieber took to his social media to show gratitude

The singer is elated with the news of setting a new record and took to his social media account where he expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers. Check out the posts below:

Justin Bieber's other albums that topped the charts

Justin Bieber first album to top the charts was My World 2.0 which released in the year 2010. Besides the Billboard charts, Justin has also topped the week’s R&B and country songs charts. He has twice topped the UK chart with his albums which includes Changes and Believe (2012).

Image Credits: Justin Bieber Instagram

