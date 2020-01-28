Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin's PDA Moments On The Red Carpet At The Premiere Of 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber did not shy away from expressing their love for each other at the premiere of Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries. The glamorous red carpet event witnessed many celebrities in attendance but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber stole the show. The duo shared a kiss and posed at the red carpet event.

The docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons will chronicle Justin Bieber’s journey into the music industry through concerts and behind the scenes moments. According to multiple reports, the documentary has inside stories about why Justin Bieber and his team had to cancel the last leg of the Purpose Tour.

However, the series is available only to YouTube Premium subscribers. There will be several episodes released on regular intervals and fans will get to see the Yummy singer exclusively in plain sight and witness his moments of struggle with stardom.

During the red carpet event, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber stunned everyone with their poses. Justin looked casual yet stylish in a pink lower and white T-shirt combination but Hailey glowed in her black cut out see-through shimmer short gown. She styled her outfit with a high hair bun and strappy heels. Everyone at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles was star-struck at the sight of the Hollywood couple.

Here are the pictures:

Justin Bieber shared the news of the release through his Instagram. He will be seen in the first episode Leaving the Spotlight-Justin Bieber: Seasons, which is already out on YouTube premium. Other than the series, he also shared the first look of his next album Changes which will be out on February 14th, 2020.

