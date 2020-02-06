Justin Bieber Has A Penchant For Oversized Clothes, These Pics Are A Proof

Justin Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers of the current generation. The Canadian singer has a massive follower base on Instagram with over 126 million followers. The dapper singer is currently riding high on the success of his latest song Yummy, which crossed a whopping 13 million views within hours of its release on Youtube. Apart from this, the singer is also known for his famous oversized clothes style. Take a look at some of his pictures in oversized clothes.

Instances when Justin Bieber rocked in oversized clothes

In the above picture, the singer is seen in oversized cream jeans with a black t-shirt. He is also seen wearing an oversized jacket to give his style a cool look. His jacket has various cartoon stickers stitched over it. With a bottle in the hand and brown shoes, it seems like he is heading for his gym.

The singer is looking cool with the combination of red t-shirt and denim blue jeans. His red t-shirt has a large teddy drawn on it. With ripped blue denim jeans, white sneakers and brown woollen cap, he is surely giving fashion goals to his fans.

A few days back, the singer was seen in an oversized grey t-shirt which he paired with blue oversized pair of pants. The combination went perfectly well with black shoes and a brown cap.

It seems like the singer is giving his fans major fashion goals with his fashion sense and selfie pose. He is seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with light denim jeans in his recent Instagram post. The picture is just a perfect click for his fans to love him more.

Justin is giving funky look ideas with this Instagram picture. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt with an oversized dark coloured khaki pants. He completed his look with a purple jacket and olive green winter cap. He is also seen wearing multi-coloured shoes which are the best combination with this outfit.

