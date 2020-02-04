Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Dark Period Of Drug Abuse; Says 'I Felt Like I Was Dying'

Justin Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most popular, as well as one of the most controversial, singers of the current generation. During his teenage years, he was perhaps the most infamous artists in the entire world, with many people criticising him for his attitude and his lifestyle.

Now, Justin Bieber shared the reasons for his downward spiral and also revealed that he once suffered from a crippling addiction to drugs.

Justin Bieber opens up about his dark period of drug abuse during his teen years

Also Read | Justin Bieber tells haters "to deal" with his "stash" as they troll him for his new look

In his recent documentary series on YouTube, Justin Beiber released an episode titled The Dark Season, where he opened up about his past downward spiral and constant drug abuse. In the video, the massively popular singer revealed that he first smoked marijuana in his back yard.

Soon, he started to depend on the drug and became addicted to it. The singer further stated that after a while, he realized that he had to stop. He noted that he did not think that marijuana was bad, but for him, it became a dependency.

Also Read | Hailey Baldwin opens up about her parents' views on her marriage to Justin Bieber

Later in the video, Justin Bieber talked about how he started to abuse hard drugs as well. He felt like he was dying at that time, but was unable to stop, as he could not root out the cause of the problem.

The popular singer stated that he got off the pills but always circled back. He further spoke about the turbulent period of his life, saying that he never had that security in a family, never had that consistency. He never had the reliability and accountability and all things that made you understand the way the world works, due to which he started valuing the wrong things in the business.

Also Read | Did Justin Bieber fear the word 'commitment' before marrying Hailey Baldwin? Find out

Finally, Bieber revealed that he never had the right tool to break free from his addiction during his teen years, stating that his parents never gave him the tools to be a good team player. Further, he talked about how mental health played a role in this dark period of his life. Justin Bieber ended his video by stating that he had abused his body in the past and now he was just in the recovery process, trying to make sure he was taking care of his body and taking care of the vessel that God had given him.

Also Read | Hailey Baldwin reveals why she stayed away from Justin Bieber initially

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.