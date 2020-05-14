Justin Bieber Shares His Adult Acne Problem While Getting Facial From Wife Hailey

Popular artist Justin Bieber was seen indulging in a skincare routine session with the help of his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. While taking care of his skin, the artist shared his struggle with adult acne. Acne is one of the most common skin problems faced by teenagers. However, some people even have to deal with adult acne. Adult acne occurs after the age of 25. Read to know what Justin said.

Justin Bieber on his struggle with adult acne

Justin Bieber shared a video on Facebook in which his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, is giving him a facial. The couple talked about their skincare routine on the episode of their watch series called, The Biebers on Watch. In the video, Justin opened up about his acne problem and said that nothing works. even though he tries to take care of his skin.

Justin Bieber said that he thinks at some point it is "preference and opinion, not factual". Because some things work on particular skin, and some skin reacts adversely to specific products. The Sorry singer mentioned that he would break out when he got super stressed, but it would never stay. Now it is like "so cystic", and it is bubbly and would not go away, which bugs him. He stated that he wears a hat a lot more, which probably makes it a lot worse.

Justin Bieber added that he feels like every time he gets pimples; it is at the worst time. He explained that when he would have to do a Grammys performance or like, go on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The artist would not have a big pimple for a long time, and then he would get a huge one on his nose or chin. He feels like; it goes back to stress levels. Justin stated that those are probably big deals for him. Perhaps like something really important to him, so he was probably over-stressing about it.

The Yummy singer said that acne is the worst for your self-confidence, mainly because of all these filters on Instagram. People are looking perfect with their skin, and you feel like that is a reality. He stated that in reality, a lot of people struggle with their skin. He mentioned that they are not alone. And we are in this together.

Justin Bieber is spending his quarantine with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed their marriage in November 2018. The Biebers had a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. The husband and wife have started their own a Facebook watch original series, The Biebers on Watch which has five episodes till now.

