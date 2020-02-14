Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update Feb 13, 2020: Aliya Curses Roshni And Aman's Love

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most popular shows in Indian television. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles. The plot of the serial revolves around the love story between two supernatural creatures, and how evil forces are trying to break them apart. Read on to know more about the written update:

In the latest episode of the show, Parveen wakes up from her slumber and tells Roshni that she should go and help her own mother out as she is in trouble. Aliya wakes up and is happy that her plan worked. Parveen, who can now feel human emotions, frees Roshni from her promise she had made to Aman.

Parveen then comes across Aliya, who has a messed up face due to Roshni’s attacks. She is worried about Aliya, who tells her to not worry about her, and instead worry about herself, as she kills Parveen. Aman and his family wake up in their own house. They realise that Roshni’s powers have helped her. Aliya is now planning to sacrifice her powers to break Aman and Roshni’s relationship. She curses them that they will never be together.

On the other hand, Roshni tells her mother that she matters the most to her, even if she has to sacrifice her memories, her dreams, and herself, knowing that they are not even blood relatives. The Khan family discovers that Parveen is dead. They put her body in an ambulance, and Roshni comes there.

The angel who narrates the story is seen crying with tears of blood. Aamir’s grandmother takes him away to keep him safe. The whole family is left broken-hearted as three of their family members are now gone in various ways, and Khan Baba blames Roshni for this. Roshni states that Aliya is a Haiwana and cannot die.

